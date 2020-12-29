UPDATE: 2 airlifted after serious crash north of Gympie

Two people were flown to hospitals on the Sunshine Coast and at Brisbane following a serious crash at Glenwood.

UPDATE 4.40PM: Two people have been airlifted following a serious head-on crash between two cars at Glenwood Tuesday afternoon.

A woman in her 20s was taken to the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital in a serious condition after suffering face, head, back and arm injuries in the crash.

Emergency crews were forced to free the woman from the wreck of her car.

A man in his 40s was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with abdominal injuries.

Glenwood locals diverted traffic through the town after the highway was cut.

A QAS spokeswoman said each was in a stable condition.

Traffic on both lanes of the Bruce Highway was brought to a standstill for hours after the crash, which happened outside Glenwood State School just after 1.30pm.

Glenwood locals took to diverting traffic along Arborten and Neerdie roads while emergency services treated the pair.

EARLIER 2.30PM: The Bruce Highway has been blocked in both directions following a two-car head-on crash at Glenwood which left one person trapped.

Emergency services were called out just after 1.30pm.

A QAS spokeswoman said one person was trapped in their vehicle; another, a man in his 40s, was being treated for abdominal pain.

Traffic is backed up for kilometres in either direction.

