RESCUE MISSION: A woman remains trapped in a vehicle after a two car crash on the Wide Bay Highway near Turpentine Creek. (Please note, this is a file photo).
UPDATE: Truck crash leaves woman in serious condition

Philippe Coquerand
1st Apr 2019 1:09 PM | Updated: 2:03 PM
UPDATE 2pm: A WOMAN is in a serious condition after a crash on the Wide Bay Highway involving a truck and a car earlier today.

A rescue helicopter is now transporting the woman to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The crash occurred near Turpentine Creek at Woolooga just after after 11.50am according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

EARLIER 1.15pm: A RESCUE helicopter has just landed at the scene of a serious crash on the Wide Bay Highway involving a truck and a car.

The crash occurred near Turpentine Creek at Woolooga just after 11.50am today according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

A woman remains trapped in a vehicle with emergency services working to free her.

A QAS spokeswoman said the woman reportedly has a leg injury.

The truck driver has no injuries.

More information to come.

