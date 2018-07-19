Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of a critical crash on Tin Can Bay Rd.
The scene of a critical crash on Tin Can Bay Rd. Renee Albrecht
News

UPDATE: Tragedy as man dies in Tin Can Bay Rd crash

Frances Klein
by
19th Jul 2018 12:37 PM

UPDATE 1.30pm:

GYMPIE emergency workers at the scene of a car crash on Tin Can Bay Rd have confirmed a man has died.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue worker at the scene said a male, thought to be elderly, was deceased.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Emergency crews have also rushed to a blaze west of Gympie: READ MORE HERE

The man's car is believed to have crossed Tin Can Bay Rd as it was travelling towards Gympie about 12.30pm, before slamming into a wooden power support pole.

The pole was broken in half where the car hit it.

The road was closed in both directions, with traffic being diverted through a forestry service road.

The scene of a critical crash on Tin Can Bay Rd.
The scene of a critical crash on Tin Can Bay Rd. Renee Albrecht

Emergency workers are also at the scene of a car and truck crash on the Burnett Highway at Booubyjan, north west of Kilkivan where a man is trapped following a crash at 12.34pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man is believed to be the driver of the car and has multiple fractures to the upper and lower body.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

A man is trapped in a car on the Burnett Highway at Booubyjan, north west of Kilkivan.
A man is trapped in a car on the Burnett Highway at Booubyjan, north west of Kilkivan. Contributed

UPDATE 1pm:

A MAN is in a critical condition after the car he was travelling in crashed and rolled off Tin Can Bay Rd shortly before 12.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue officer at the scene said the sedan, that had been travelling towards Gympie, hit a strainer pole on the opposite side of the road; a pole that supports electrical poles.

Queensland ambulance media have confirmed the driver is in a critical condition.

Cars banked up near the scene of a crash on Tin Can Bay Rd
Cars banked up near the scene of a crash on Tin Can Bay Rd Renee Albrecht

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Tin Can Bay Rd near Laminex Rd at Toolara Forest where they are assist

Paramedics are assessing a patient in a critical condition, Queensland Ambulance media reports following a single-vehicle rollover on Tin Can Bay Rd at 12.23pm.

Emergency crews are also called to a crash at Booubyjan on the Burnett Highway where a car and a truck were reportedly involved in a crash just after 12.30pm with fears someone may be trapped.

The scene of a crash on Tin Can Bay Rd, Thursday.
The scene of a crash on Tin Can Bay Rd, Thursday. Contributed

More as it comes to hand.

Emergency crews have also rushed to a blaze west of Gympie: READ MORE HERE

Related Items

ambulance burnett highway emergency gympie crashes police tin can bay road toolara forest
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Crews called to two grass fires in Gympies's west

    UPDATE: Crews called to two grass fires in Gympies's west

    Breaking Crews were called out at 12.40pm.

    • 19th Jul 2018 2:07 PM
    Headless body murder accused ‘happy’ after man dismembered

    Headless body murder accused ‘happy’ after man dismembered

    Crime LINDY Williams claimed ‘violent partner’ had gone overseas and she was getting a...

    40 years of painting brings Ken full circle

    40 years of painting brings Ken full circle

    Whats On Internationally acclaimed Gympie artist Ken Gailer opens exhibition

    Speed to increase on once-killer highway

    premium_icon Speed to increase on once-killer highway

    News It "means the road can function safely at a higher speed”.

    Local Partners