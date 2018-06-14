UPDATE: Traffic clearing after Centro crash

UPDATE: Emergency crews remain on the scene of a two-car crash at the Central Shopping Centre intersection in Gympie.

Crash at Gympie near Gympie Central Shopping Centre. Josh Preston

The female driver of a yellow Hyundai sedan is in a stable condition but will be taken to Gympie Hospital as a precaution after receiving initial treatment at the scene by paramedics.

A Gympie Police officer on the scene said the driver was unhurt but in shock after the crash.

The officer said it is believed the driver signalled too early while travelling down Excelsior Rd and intending to turn into Centro, causing the Mitsubishi Pajero 4WD waiting on Perseverance St to enter the intersection.

The driver was the sole occupant of the Hyundai, while two people were inside the Pajero.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

Traffic on Excelsior Rd heading into the Gympie CBD was initially at a standstill around the scene, but traffic going both ways was soon able to divert onto Perseverance Street or into the shopping complex.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:00pm, but Bruce Hwy traffic was unaffected.