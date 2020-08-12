UPDATE: Tight race to reveal Gympie’s top dentist

TWO dentists are leading the charge to take this year's title of Gympie's top dentist, but it's not too late to have your say.

Dr Brian Maher from River Dental Gympie and Dr Mark Cull of Channon Lawrence Dental each have 18 per cent of the vote, with Dr Jessica Powell - Jacaranda Family Dental sitting on a solid 16 per cent of the vote.

GYMPIE NEWS: Gympie aged care facility updates COVID restrictions

TOUGH RACE: Dr Mark Cull and Dr Brian Maher are leading the charge to name Gympie's top dentist.

Entrants were gathered after readers nominated their favourite Gympie dentist.

Glenys Chatman, who nominated Dr Maher praised the way he was always so "reassuring, incredibly gentle and thorough".

Dr Cull was nominated by Marion Kahler who said the well-known dentist was "very understanding and caring".

There is less than 12 hours to cast votes though, so if you want to have your say as well, make sure you vote in the poll below. Voting closes at midday on Thursday August 13.

Reader poll Who is the best dentist in Gympie? Dr Branka Starcevic - Channon Lawrence Dental

Dr Vladimir Sima - Dixon Dental

Dr Tim Topalov - River Dental

Dr Jessica Powell - Jacaranda Family Dental

Dr Brian Maher - River Dental

Dr Scott Schwabe - Jacaranda Family Dental

Dr Mark Cull - Channon Lawrence Dental

Dr Heather Beattie - Southside Smiles Vote View Results

>>If you're having trouble viewing or voting in our poll do it from our mobile site by clicking HERE. <<

There is only one vote per household, so tell all your friends to get their votes in too.

The winner will be announced tomorrow after votes are finalised.

FOLLOW LOCAL GYMPIE NEWS HERE

Note: The poll does not work in the app so please use a browser to make your selection