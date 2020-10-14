UPDATE: Three people in highway horror smash are locals

The scene of a serious head-on crash on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga on Wednesday.

POLICE have confirmed the three people involved in a serious high impact head-on crash on the Wide Bay Highway yesterday morning are from the Gympie region.

A 33 year-old Kilkivan man who was driving a white Commodore and a 59 year old Veteran woman who was a passenger in an Isuzu are in the intensive care unit at Brisbane's Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The crumpled white Commodore that a 33-year-old man was driving. Picture: Frances Klein

Their current status is unknown, according to police this morning.

Both people were airlifted from the scene of the crash at Lower Wonga yesterday after paramedics worked for hours stabilising the patients for transport in separate helicopters yesterday.

The wreckage on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga on Wednesday.

The driver of the Isuzu - a 58-year-old man also from Veteran, was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital- his status is also unknown.

Police said yesterday the cars smashed at high impact on a straight stretch of road, near the Lower Wonga power sub station.

Police inspect one of the cars wrecked in the crash.

The white Commodore caught fire after impact, but a witness was able to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher he had in his car.

An emergency service worker said this saved the life of the driver who was trapped in the front of the car.

Emergency service workers were required to cut the car door off and lift the dash away from the man before paramedics could treat him.

The man suffered critical injuries including head, chest and abdominal injuries, multiple fractures in his lower legs and a compound fracture of his wrist, Gympie ambulance officer in charge Wayne Sachs said at the scene yesterday.

Emergency workers are battled the midday heat as they try to help three seriously injured people

The woman passenger in the Isuzu also suffered critical head and chest injuries, and upper limb fractures.

The driver of that car, who had freed himself before help arrived, suffered bruising, cuts and fractures though his status deteriorated at the scene and he was transported under lights and siren to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses, especially anyone who may have dashcam footage- particularly dashcam footage of the white Commodore near or at the time of the crash.

Inspector Pat Swindells said police would be investigating speed and if substance abuse was involved in the crash.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.

More to come when updates become available.

The road was closed for hours with traffic backed up to the Hayes Rd turn off on the Wide Bay Highway towards Gympie.

Paramedics try to stabilise one of the crash victims while rescue helicopters wait to transport them. Picture: Frances Klein

The Isuzu that a man and woman were in when it crashed at Lower Wonga on Wednesday.

