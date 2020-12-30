UPDATE: Teenage girl taken to hospital after 3 car crash

A teenage girl was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway on Wednesday morning.

A teenage girl was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE 12PM: A teenage girl has been taken to Gympie Hospital after suffering minor injuries in a multi-vehicle crash at Curra.

A QAS spokeswoman said the girl was being assessed for possible spinal injuries, but these were not believed to be serious.

Emergency services are rushing to the scene of a crash on the highway at Curra.

She was hurt when her car collided with two others north of the David Dr turn off just after 9.45am.

Another patient was assessed at the scene but declined transport.

Traffic was delayed in both directions while emergency services cleared the wreckage, with the southbound lane backed up to the United Service Station at Gunalda.

EARLIER 10.15AM: Emergency crews are rushing to the scene of a two car crash at Curra which has cut at least one lane of the Bruce Highway.

QAS and police were called out at 9.49am with reports one of the vehicles had veered off the road and the other was still blocking a lane.

Police said the driver of the car off the road was reportedly out and walking around.

It is the second multi-vehicle crash on the highway north of Gympie in less than 24 hours.

On Monday the arterial road was cut for hours following a serious crash which left two people in hospital.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS