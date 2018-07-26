Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMERGENCY services are on their way to a single vehicle crash.
EMERGENCY services are on their way to a single vehicle crash. David Nielsen
Breaking

UPDATE: Teen suffers minor injuries after crash

Philippe Coquerand
by
26th Jul 2018 2:15 PM

UPDATE 2:25pm: A teenager has being assessed by paramedics after a single vehicle crash on Rainbow Beach Rd earlier this afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said the teen was treated for minor injuries after the crash was reported just before 2pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing the patient.

"A teenager is currently being assessed for injuries,” the spokeswoman said.

EARLIER 2pm: Emergency services are attending a single vehicle crash on Rainbow Beach Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews received the call out at 2pm and were still on their way.

"We've got crews attending the scene now,” the spokeswoman said.

breaking news emergency crews gympie region rainbow beach single vehicle crash
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie Police seek answers on two stolen trailers

    Gympie Police seek answers on two stolen trailers

    Crime Police are requesting information about two trailers stolen from Gympie and Traveston within three days.

    • 26th Jul 2018 1:10 PM
    Teacher issues plea for the return of their school's giraffe

    Teacher issues plea for the return of their school's giraffe

    News A CONCERNED teacher has made a public plea for their school's.

    UNDER FIRE: Gympie RSL Club's Sunday special meeting

    UNDER FIRE: Gympie RSL Club's Sunday special meeting

    News Motion of no confidence amid ongoing row over defunct golf club plan

    VIDEO: Watch stranded bus retrieved after major operation

    VIDEO: Watch stranded bus retrieved after major operation

    News A WHALE watching trip ended in disaster when a plane.

    Local Partners