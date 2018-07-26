UPDATE: Teen suffers minor injuries after crash
UPDATE 2:25pm: A teenager has being assessed by paramedics after a single vehicle crash on Rainbow Beach Rd earlier this afternoon.
A QAS spokeswoman said the teen was treated for minor injuries after the crash was reported just before 2pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing the patient.
"A teenager is currently being assessed for injuries,” the spokeswoman said.
EARLIER 2pm: Emergency services are attending a single vehicle crash on Rainbow Beach Rd.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews received the call out at 2pm and were still on their way.
"We've got crews attending the scene now,” the spokeswoman said.