Queensland Ambulance Service
News

UPDATE: Teen in serious condition after Amamoor crash

JOSH PRESTON
Rebecca Singh
by and
30th Mar 2019 4:06 PM
UPDATE 4.42pm

A QAS spokeswoman said one teen is in a serious condition and is being transported under emergency lights to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

"The critical care paramedic is on board,” she said.

Car crashes into tree at Amamoor.
The other teen sustained chest and rib injuries and is being transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

BREAKING 4pm

A YOUNG man remains trapped inside a car which crashed into a tree at Amamoor this afternoon.

Car crashes into tree at Amamoor.
Queensland Ambulance Service media reported paramedics responded to reports of a "single vehicle rollover into a tree” on Edwards Road and Diamondfield Road at 3.20pm, and found two victims at the scene.

A QAS spokesperson said two males in their late teens were involved. The spokesperson said one of the teens had managed to free himself from the vehicle, but the other was still trapped inside.

Car crashes into tree at Amamoor.
The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Queensland Fire and Emergency service crews are also on scene.

More to come.

Gympie Times

