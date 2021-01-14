UPDATE: Teen critical after tractor rolls in Gympie’s northwest

UPDATE 3.15PM: A teenage boy has been flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition after he was thrown from a tractor at Glen Echo this morning.

The teenager and another man in his 50s were on the tractor when it overturned and rolled several meters down a hill just before 9.30am Thursday morning.

The teenager was thrown from the cabin and then crushed by the tractor as it rolled.

He suffered serious abdominal injuries in the crash and was flown to the Sunshine Coast in a critical condition.

The man suffered chest injuries and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER 11AM: Two men have been injured on a private Glen Echo property when a tractor rolled over on Thursday morning.

One of the men, in his 30s, suffered shoulder, abdominal and pelvic injuries; the second man, in his 50s, reportedly has chest injuries.

The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter has been called out and the men are being treated at the scene.

It is the second tractor-related accident in the region in less than 24 hours.

On Wednesday afternoon a man was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition when his tractor rolled over at Kin Kin property.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS