UPDATE: Storm swerves to Gympie's south

A severe storm is headed towards the Gympie region.

UPDATE: Severe storm swerves to Gympie's south.

For people in the Sunshine Coast and parts of the Noosa, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay Council Areas.

Issued at 5:16 pm Thursday, 30 March 2017.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 5:10pm, very dangerous thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area southwest of Noosa Heads, the area west of Noosa Heads and the area south of Noosa Heads. These thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast. Very dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to affect Maroochydore, Caloundra and waters off Maroochydore by 5:40 pm and waters off Bribie Island, northern Bribie Island and Beerwah by 6:10 pm.

Destructive winds are likely.

Double Island Point recieved a 124km/h wind gust at 4:35pm

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:20 pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.

THE Bureau of Meteorology warns that at 4:50 pm severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area north-east of Gympie.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the south-east.

They are forecast to affect the area north of Noosa Heads, the area east of Gympie and Lake Cooloola by 5.20pm and Noosa Heads, waters off Noosa Heads and the area north-west of Noosa Heads by 5:50pm.

Destructive winds are likely.

Double Island Point recieved a 124kmh wind gust at 4:35pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:45 pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.

The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.