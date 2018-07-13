Menu
Fire Truck
Fire Truck
News

UPDATE: Southside emergency could be solar panel related

JOSH PRESTON
by
13th Jul 2018 1:46 PM

UPDATE 2:00pm

Fire crews found smoke emanating from the roof of a Southside residence early this afternoon after early reports suggested a fire on the exterior of the building.

A QFES spokesperson at the scene said there was a possibility the incident could have been sparked by the Kimberley Avenue address's solar panels.

No structural damage was found at the house and no evidence of fire or smoke was detected by 1:50pm.

The house's power supply was cut off as initial investigations began.

Another QFES spokesperson said nobody was inside the house at the time of the emergency.

Investigators are expected to carry out their procedures throughout the afternoon.

More to come.

Emergency crews attended the scene of a reported fire at Southside earlier this afternoon.
Emergency crews attended the scene of a reported fire at Southside earlier this afternoon.

EARLIER

BREAKING 1:40pm

AT LEAST one fire crew is on the way to a reported structure fire at Southside.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media spokesperson said a crew was en route to the Kimberley Avenue address after calls came through at approximately 1:36pm.

Early reports indicate there may be a fire on the roof of the structure.

More as it comes to hand.

Gympie Times

