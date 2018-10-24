Menu
UPDATE: Southside crash puts man in hospital, blocks road

JOSH PRESTON
by
24th Oct 2018 9:28 AM

UPDATE 9:40am

POLICE have confirmed Stumm Rd has since been cleared after a two car crash at Southside earlier this morning.

BREAKING 9:20am

A SOUTHSIDE road is blocked after a two-vehicle crash put a man in his seventies in Gympie Hospital this morning.

The crash, which occurred on Stumm Rd and Eugene St, has left Stumm Rd closed off by authorities as they wait for two trucks to remove the affected vehicles.

Emergency services responded to the crash after receiving initial reports just before 9am.

The man was treated for minor injuries and went to hospital in a stable condition.

