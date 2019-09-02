UPDATE: Southside bushfire heads towards major region road

Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire at Southside.

UPDATE 3.30pm:

SOUTHSIDE residents are advised to keep up to date on a bushfire that is travelling from Roselea Avenue towards Eel Creek Road.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises residents to keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality,” QFES warns.

"Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

. Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

EARLIER 2.30pm:

FIRE crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire burning near Roselea Avenue and Rocks Rd, Southside.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze, which broke out this afternoon, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said.

Smoke is affecting the area.

Residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.