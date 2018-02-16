Update: Smoke hazards to continue overnight

SMOKE: Where there's fire there's smoke - and more to come

UPDATE:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has warned of continuing smoke hazards overnight from two separate fires burning at Wolvi, near Gympie.

"One is a land owner hazard reduction burn on Kin Kin Road, Wolvi. The other is a vegetation fire burning in inaccessible land near the Toolara State Forest on Tin Can Bay Road,” according to a QFES news release.

"Neither fire is a threat to property but smoke may affect northern Sunshine Coast residents throughout the night,” the release said.

"Residents who are affected by smoke are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

"Residents with air-conditioners should switch them to 'recirculate' or 'recycle' to reduce smoke entering the home.

Smoke can decrease visibility, so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents believe their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Smoke worries predicted to continue throughout the night.”

SMOKE haze and hazards from two fires near Gympie have been described as "unbearable” by some Sunshine Coast residents.

But there is more to come, according to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

And the smoke affected area could be headed for Gympie or the Cooloola Coast with even a slight change in the wind.

The burning off now is all part of avoiding disaster and one wild fire in inaccessible country east of Gympie is also something we will have to live with, according to QFES rural acting area chief Ross Stacey.

The fires prompted complaints of excessive smoke from Sunshine Coast residents, as winds tending to northerly blew huge low smoke clouds to the south.

Mr Stacey said a permitted burn at Wolvi was something landowners were encouraged to do to reduce fuel load for later in the year.

"It's a bit warm at the moment, but we've got a bit of humidity, so conditions are not too bad for burning of,” he said.

Some with livestock were inclined to burn off early so they could have some fresh green pasture growth before cooler autumn weather moved in.

"They try to get in before winter,” he said.

Some patchy rain around the Gympie region had made some properties safe for burning, but smoke problems to the south were hard to avoid while winds continued to blow generally from the north.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts this influence to continue.

The smoke problems caused many Sunshine Coast residents to ring the QFES over the past 24 hours, with one officer reporting complaints about the Gympie region fires from Noosa, Peregian, Twin Waters, Wurtulla and Caloundra.

Mr Stacey said people with any breathing difficulties should keep medication handy and anyone wanting to take precautions against smoke problems should close windows and, if possible, keep cool with air conditioning.

A wild fire in Toolara Forest was still burning in inaccessible country. No properties are threatened at this stage, he said.