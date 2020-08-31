UPDATE: Smoke across region likely from large Tewantin bushfire

Thick smoke rises up above Monkland in this photo take from the Showgrounds a short time ago.

UPDATE: Fire crews dispatched to check out reports of fires breaking out on Gympie Monkland and at Wolvi have been unable to find any sign of fire.

QFES now believes the reports which prompted the dispatches may be triggered by smoke from a more serious fire burning just to the Gympie region’s south, in the Tewantin National Park near Tewantin. Residents there have been advised to stay informed.

The large bushfire burning between Eumundi Noosa Road and Lake Entracne Boulevard has crossed Eumunda Noosa Road and is burning west into the national park.

Mutliple crews on the scene of that fire and it is unknown just how big an area it has already burnt out.

EARLIER:

THICK smoke coming from fires that have just ignited on Gympie’s Monkland and at Wolvi has raised the alarm, as dry winds have picked up in the Gympie region this afternoon.

A QFES spokesman said just minutes ago that a crew was on its way to a fire burning on Kin Kin Road at Wolvi, and another crew had arrived on the scene about five minutes ago of a second fire burning in grass on Counter Road at the Monkland.

It was too soon to know exactly the size or threat of either fire.

An update will be published as soon as possible.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.