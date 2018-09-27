UPDATE: Severe storms, hail, wild wind hit Gympie region

Big hail at The Dawn. Take cover everyone.

UPDATE:

Reports and photos of large hail have already started filtering through from parts of the Gympie region as a sever storm moves across the district.

The most recent warning from the BoM says severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Cherbourg, Rainbow Beach and Tiaro.

Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Southeast Coast district and the warning for this district is CANCELLED.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 8:15 pm.

EARLIER:

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in Gympie over the next several hours.

The warning includes Gympie, Cooroy, Imbil, Rainbow Beach and Tiaro.

The next warning is due to be issued by 7:10 pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.