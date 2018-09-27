Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Big hail at The Dawn. Take cover everyone.
Big hail at The Dawn. Take cover everyone. frances klein
News

UPDATE: Severe storms, hail, wild wind hit Gympie region

Shelley Strachan
by
27th Sep 2018 4:39 PM

UPDATE:

Reports and photos of large hail have already started filtering through from parts of the Gympie region as a sever storm moves across the district.

The most recent warning from the BoM says severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Cherbourg, Rainbow Beach and Tiaro.

Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Southeast Coast district and the warning for this district is CANCELLED.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 8:15 pm.

EARLIER:

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in Gympie over the next several hours.

The warning includes Gympie, Cooroy, Imbil, Rainbow Beach and Tiaro.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 7:10 pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

emergency gympie weather severe storm warning storm warning wild weather
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    New moon brings fishing closures, with $130k max penalty

    premium_icon New moon brings fishing closures, with $130k max penalty

    News Fishers caught doing the wrong thing during the coral reef fin fish closure risk on-the-spot fines of $522 for recreational fishers or $1044 for commercial

    UPDATE: Car crashes at Gympie fast food hub

    UPDATE: Car crashes at Gympie fast food hub

    News The crash occurred at approximately 2:44pm.

    POWER 30: Sneak peek into Gympie's most influential #21-19

    premium_icon POWER 30: Sneak peek into Gympie's most influential #21-19

    News One of these has burst on to the list for the first time at #19

    Council's almost perfect way of keeping its hands clean

    premium_icon Council's almost perfect way of keeping its hands clean

    Opinion If you've got questions, get ready to feel like a tennis ball.

    Local Partners