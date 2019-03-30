UPDATE: Severe storm warnings cancelled

The BoM has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gympie.

The BoM has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gympie. Bureau of Meteorology

UPDATE 4:38pm

The BoM has cancelled the previous severe thunderstorm warnings.

"Severe thunderstorms are no longer affecting the Southeast Queensland area east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe. The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary,” the latest BoM update read.

UPDATE 3:42pm

The BoM has advised the thunderstorms which passed through the Gympie region earlier this afternoon, at 3:15 pm, were near Rainbow Beach.

They were still tracking east and forecast to affect Double Is Point and Wide Bay by 3:30pm.

BREAKING 1:51pm

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning after a cell was detected on the weather radar west of Gympie.

The warning was issued at 1:41pm, but the storms became active in town shortly after.

The BoM reports the thunderstorms are moving towards the east.

"They are forecast to affect Gympie and the area northwest of Gympie by 2:15 pm and the area east of Gympie, the area northeast of Gympie and Pomona by 2:45 pm,” a BoM update read.

"Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds are likely.

"A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

"Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 2:45 pm.