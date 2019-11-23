Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

UPDATE: Serious crash claims the life of a young man

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
23rd Nov 2019 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2.45PM: A serious traffic crash at Raglan this morning has claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.

The man was driving a vehicle on a dirt road off Raglan Station Road at about 6.30am when he lost control and crashed.

Emergency Services attended however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old-male passenger sustained a head injury and was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing with officers appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1902324065.

INITIAL: ONE person has suffered critical injuries after a serious traffic crash in Raglan early this morning.

At 6.25am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Raglan Station Road.

Paramedics assessed two people at the scene.

One person was treated for critical injuries.

The second person, a man in his 30s, sustained a head injury and was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Emergency Service crews remain on scene.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service raglan single-vehicle rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How a single pill wields tremendous power

        How a single pill wields tremendous power

        News It makes criminals rich, gets kids high, forces governments to spend billions on fighting crime, healthcare and drug prevention. It also kills.

        Possible Arson link to Cinnabar fire under investigation

        premium_icon Possible Arson link to Cinnabar fire under investigation

        News Rural Fire Brigade says bushfire started by an arsonist, Police say they’re...

        SAVAGE: Gympie boxers put on a show in Brisbane beatdown

        premium_icon SAVAGE: Gympie boxers put on a show in Brisbane beatdown

        News Eight Savage fighters and their coaches journeyed to Brendale, laced up the gloves...

        Barber shop Sharon heads up the street to her own premises

        premium_icon Barber shop Sharon heads up the street to her own premises

        News AFTER 12 eventful years, landmark Gympie hairdressing business, Sharon’s Barber...