UPDATE: Second vehicle stolen from Amamoor

A Nissan Patrol stolen from Amamoor. Contributed

UPDATE:

A 4WD stolen from the driveway of a business is the second in a week at Amamoor, Gympie Police have confirmed.

The vehicle, described as a 2006 Nissan Patrol with Queensland registration 277JPD, was stolen some time last week, between Sunday and Friday from a business on Diamondfield Rd, Amamoor.

It was within a few days of a Jeep being stolen from Amama Picnic Grounds while the owners were out bush walking last Thursday.

Gympie police have also reported a boat trailer stolen from Rainbow Beach on the weekend.

The homemade trailer went missing from a Carlo Point on Saturday between 8.30am and 2.30pm, when a boat owner left it there to collect later after removing his boat from it.

The trailer is described as a homemade domestic box trailer with Queensland registration DP5948.

Police are seeking any information relating to the stolen vehicle and trailer, which can be reported to Policelink on 131 444 or online here.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000, 24 hours per day.

A Nissan Patrol stolen from Amamoor. Contributed

EARLIER:

A NASTY shock greeted two bush walkers who returned from a walk in Amamoor State Forest last week.

The couple who had locked their Jeep Wrangler when they parked at the Amama Picnic Grounds on Amamoor Creek Rd last Thursday morning, returned to find it missing.

The white 2010 two-door Jeep Wrangler, which also had personal possessions in it, had been locked and left in the car park between 9.10am and 11am.

The Jeep was baring Queensland registration plates 414TGX.

Gympie's District Crime Prevention Coordinator Deb Wruck said the times inside the car may have attracted unwanted attention to it and urged people to take possessions with them or hide them in the vehicle to reduce temptation before locking up.

Any information relating to the stolen vehicle can be reported to Policelink on 131 444 or online here.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000, 24 hours per day.