UPDATE: Search hits the streets for missing man

The search party has moved to the street and roads for missing man Reginald McMullen.

Philippe Coquerand

UPDATE 11.30am:

THE search for Reginald McMullen, a 75-year-old missing man who was last seen at his property at The Dawn last night, has now been widened to nearby properties and streets and roads.

Senior Sergeant Michael Emery said a through land and air search by police and SES officers was now broadening beyond the man's 100 acre property on Witham Rd at The Dawn

"We're asking residents and neighbours in the vicinity to be on the look out for a 75-year-old male,” Sgt Emery said.

"He has dementia and is missing. We'd appreciate all the help we can get from members of the public.

"If neighbours can please assist us by searching their properties and looking under things as well as even in garages and sheds to see if you can help us locate 75-year-old Reg.”

Sgt Emery has released the image of a shirt thought to be the exact same as the one worn by Mr McMullen when he went missing last night.

he was also thought to be wearing black shorts.

Mr McMullen is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall, has a slim build with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to urgently contact police.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901803791

EARLIER: 9am

A LARGE-SCALE search is under way for a 75-year-old man who went missing from The Dawn, south of Gympie, late last night

Reginald McMullen (pictured) was last seen at 10.30pm last night at his Witham Rd property, Gympie police seregent Gregg Davey said.

A search, that started last night, was intensified this morning, he said, with police officers and SES volunteers scouring the 100 acre property - a macadamia farm that is believed to back onto the Mary River.

Officers are searching on foot and motorbike, Sgt Davey said, while air assistance from Rescue 511 had been called in.

He said the family held serious concerned about the 75-year-old who suffers from a medical condition and may become easily confused.

MISSING: Reginald McMullen is missing from a property at The Dawn. Contributed

"We're concerned in relation to his whereabouts - it's unusual that he has left under these circumstances,” Sgt Davey said.

"We believe he's on foot.

"We are sending troops checking neighbouring properties - as the day goes on we will extend ground force in that area,” Sgt Davey said.

Lifeflight on standby at a property at The Dawn where a large-scale search is underway for missing man Reginald McMullen. Philippe Coquerand

