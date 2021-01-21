UPDATE: Search for man missing near Gympie called off

Police are seeking community assistance to help locate Robert Weber, a 58-year-old Deagon man, reported missing from Kilkivan.

THE search for a man that went missing from Kilkivan more than two weeks ago has been called off.

After a week of searching dense bushland, rivers, dams and steep terrain during wet conditions the decision was made to discontinue the search for 58-year-old Robert Weber, the Queensland Police Service reported.

Police are still seeking any information that might help police find Robert Weber, a 58-year-old Deagon man, reported missing from Kilkivan. His car was found at Tansey this week.

The Narangba man was last seen with his dog leaving a Kilkivan hotel in a white 2000 model Ford Falcon on January 6, QPS reported.

He has not been seen in that period but earlier this week his car was found deserted and bogged at Tansey near the property of Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett at his Tansey property, where police searched for a missing man after his car was found abandoned near there. Pictures: Ch 7 Sunshine Coast

Mr Perrett joined police and SES workers who have been scouring the Kilkivan surrounds for the past week, backed by an extensive air search.

Local property owners and police stock squad will continue to keep an eye out for the missing man and his dog, QPS reported.

The search at Tansey for missing man Robert Weber has been suspended. Pictures: Ch 7 Sunshine Coast

Despite the search being called off, if anyone has information which may lead to Robert or his dog’s whereabouts they should contact police.

Police would like to extend their gratitude to members of the community who have assisted.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number: QP2100053396