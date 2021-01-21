UPDATE: Search for man missing near Gympie called off
THE search for a man that went missing from Kilkivan more than two weeks ago has been called off.
After a week of searching dense bushland, rivers, dams and steep terrain during wet conditions the decision was made to discontinue the search for 58-year-old Robert Weber, the Queensland Police Service reported.
DON’T MISS OUT: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription
The Narangba man was last seen with his dog leaving a Kilkivan hotel in a white 2000 model Ford Falcon on January 6, QPS reported.
He has not been seen in that period but earlier this week his car was found deserted and bogged at Tansey near the property of Gympie MP Tony Perrett.
Mr Perrett joined police and SES workers who have been scouring the Kilkivan surrounds for the past week, backed by an extensive air search.
Local property owners and police stock squad will continue to keep an eye out for the missing man and his dog, QPS reported.
MORE GYMPIE NEWS: Region’s low vaccination rate poses COVID problem
Despite the search being called off, if anyone has information which may lead to Robert or his dog’s whereabouts they should contact police.
Police would like to extend their gratitude to members of the community who have assisted.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.
Quote reference number: QP2100053396