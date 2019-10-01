Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington. Mike Knott BUN030719MILES6
News

UPDATE: Sacked health boss forced out of second role

Carlie Walker
by
1st Oct 2019 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SACKED Wide Bay health boss Adrian Pennington has resigned from a prominent national role in the aftermath of his termination.

On September 3, it was announced the former chief executive of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service had been elected chairman of the board of the Australian Healthcare and Hospital Association.

But on Tuesday it was confirmed he had stood down from the position.

Alison Verhoeven, chief executive of AHHA, said Mr Pennington had contacted her after he was dismissed from his role on Monday.

"Our constitution requires the person to be in the position by which they are nominated to the board," she said.

"The constitution required his resignation and he provided that to me yesterday afternoon."

State Health Minister Steven Miles said the decision to terminate his contract was made by board chairwoman, Peta Jamieson.

The Chronicle understands irreconcilable differences between Mr Pennington and the board led to the decision to terminate his position.

More Stories

adrian pennington hospital wide bay wide bay hospital and health service
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Gympie weather: Our last chance for rain this week

    premium_icon Gympie weather: Our last chance for rain this week

    News Drought breaking rain creeps up coast but quickly fades, despite deluge to the south and "snow to the north”

    • 1st Oct 2019 11:07 AM
    Historic tram makes final stop in hinterland

    premium_icon Historic tram makes final stop in hinterland

    Lifestyle Tram travel arrived in style in Pomona

    More wet on the way after 100mm rain, flash flooding

    premium_icon More wet on the way after 100mm rain, flash flooding

    Weather Severe storms drench the southeast coast

    GALLERY: 42 cool pics from Cooloola Kart Club state titles

    premium_icon GALLERY: 42 cool pics from Cooloola Kart Club state titles

    News 42 action shots from the Cooloola Kart Club state titles.