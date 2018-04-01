UPDATE: Rough weather meets holiday grit and determination

PLENTY OF (FRESH) AIR: Tin Can Bay Coast Guard volunteers were glad this aerial display at Noosa was not happening in their patch yesterday, as washing machine conditions on the Wide Bay Bar kept everyone inshore.

NOTHING stops the determined beach-goers and boating enthusiasts of the Cooloola Coast, although some things do cause hold-ups.

More than 30 determined surfers were having a go between the flags at Rainbow Beach a few minutes ago and a few were on boards, as large swells continued to batter the beach.

But no-one was going out to sea in water craft of any kind.

It was something Tin Can Bay Coast Guard volunteers were glad to report, as ocean access over the Wide Bay Bar was impossible, or at least extremely risky.

"No-one's going out over the bar, it's just white,” said one.

But inside, in the relatively calm water, a number of boating and fishing enthusiasts were testing their enthusiasm with strong winds making life uncomfortable.

"We had a couple of holiday boating troubles yesterday,” the spokesman said.

But there was no risk to life in the circumstances.

"People who haven't been out in the boat for a while taking it out without checking the fuel.

"Then they run out or they get a blockage and the motor cuts out.

"We had three or four of them yesterday, but none today” he said.

And that was as bad as it looked like getting, as obviously poor weather, winds and big swells kept most people safe on dry land, to the extent that the land was dry.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris continues to bring unsettled conditions with warm moist tropical air at sea level trying to rise through cooler air, creating rain particularly to the north.

Forecasts suggest heavy falls are possible from today to Tuesday, however full updated information was not available yesterday morning as a result of what one Bureau of Meteorology staff member said was "protected industrial action.”