UPDATE: Roads re-open as flood peak passes Gympie, Coondoo

ROADS RE-OPEN: Roads are re-opening across Gympie region, including the still-damp Traveston Crossing bridge.

ROADS are reopening across Gympie region as flood peaks from heavy rain this week move downstream.

Of eight roads officially listed as closed this morning, only three remain.

They are Walker Rd, Moy Pocket, Wilsons Pocket Rd, Wilsons Pocket and Howe Rd Traveston.

Traveston Crossing Bridge was still damp at 11.30am, but was no longer submerged, as a fast flowing Mary River rushed the water downstream.

KIDD BRIDGE: Fast flowing Mary River rushes under Kidd Bridge.

Coondoo Creek Bridge is open to normal traffic between the Cooloola Coast and the rest of Gympie region, but the Transport and Main Roads Department advises there may still be problems along the Cooloola-Maryborough Rd.

RIVER PADDLE: Minor flood waters inundate the River Walk along the Mary River near Kidd Bridge.

Long term flooding affected major roads yesterday, from the Cooloola Coast and Pomona to Wilsons Pocket, Moy Pocket, Traveston Crossing and Glen Echo.

At a lower level of traffic disruption, the department warns of hazardous conditions caused by water on the road at Pomona Kin Kin Rd and Louis Bazzo Dve, Pomona, both near Six Mile Creek.

Showers and thunderstorms are predicted for the next few days in Gympie region, with Gympie forecast to experience showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Tomorrow is also forecast to bring the chance of a thunderstorm, with a medium chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Sunday should see showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening, again with the chance of a thunderstorm.

All up, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts sunshine at least some of the time, but good chances of showers most days to next Thursday, with up to 47mm in the coming week.