UPDATE: Rescue chopper called to second Gympie region crash

BUSY DAY: A second LifeFlight chopper has been called to a crash in the Gympie region, just two crashes in the past hour. Both patients are listed as in a stable condition.

BUSY DAY: A second LifeFlight chopper has been called to a crash in the Gympie region, just two crashes in the past hour. Both patients are listed as in a stable condition. Tobi Loftus

BREAKING 1pm: It has been a busy day for our LifeFlight crews across the Gympie region with two crashes reported this afternoon.

A man in his 80s has been rescued after his quad-bike rolled over on his property, south of Gympie.

The man was pinned for about 45 minutes as emergency services arrived at the scene.

The crash happened just before 12pm on a private property in Melawondi.

The man is reported to have arm injuries. He is being taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

In a separate crash, a woman was injured in a single motorbike crash on her private property in Booubyjan at 11.48am.

The woman sustained shoulder, chest and pelvis injuries.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to her property where the woman is expected to be taken to the Gympie Hospital.

The woman is in a stable condition.

EARLIER: Emergency services are on their way to a quad-bike roll-over, south of Gympie.

It's believed the quad-bike rolled over just before 12pm, on a private property in Melawondi.

Two fire trucks are on their way with ambulance and police in attendance.

It's not yet known how serious the roll-over is, but more details still yet to come.