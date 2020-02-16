UPDATE: Reports animals were inside home

Firefighters put the last of the flames out.

Firefighters put the last of the flames out.

UPDATE: When firefighters arrived at the Moorland house fire yesterday, they found a single storey home, 15 x 15m "well involved".

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the call came in at 5.25pm and the home was still alight more than an hour later.

He said firefighters in breathing apparatuses were working to extinguish the blaze and protect nearby properties.

Firefighters put the last of the flames out.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said thankfully there were no humans in the home at the time, but there were reports of animals in the home which had been destroyed by the fire.

The QFES spokesman said by 9.30pm the fire was under control and crews were damping down the area.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they had a crew on standby but no one was assessed or needed hospital transportation.

Firefighters put the last of the flames out.

NewsMail photographer Brian Cassidy was at the scene last night and said there was seven urban and rural fire trucks working to contain the house fire.

Mr Cassidy said the owners were on their way to the address north of Bundaberg at the time.

He said smoke from the house fire could be spotted from Mt Perry Rd.

Fire and Emergency crews on site at a house fire in Moorlands.

Last night 7pm: A Moorland home has been lost after a fire broke out late this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a structure fire at 5.30pm.

NewsMail photographer Brian Cassidy said there were seven urban and rural fire fighting trucks on the scene but unfortunately, the weatherboard home had been destroyed by the blaze.

Mr Cassidy said the owners were on their way to the address north of Bundaberg at the time.

He said smoke from the house fire could be spotted from Mt Perry Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were still on standby.

HOUSE FIRE: A home in Moorland has been destroyed by fire this afternoon.

UPDATE: A Queensland Police Service spokesman said crews were called to reports of a house fire at 5.30pm and arrived to find the home "well alight".

He said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were on the scene trying to extinguish the blaze.

The spokesman said it was unknown if there were any occupants at this stage.

A Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the private residence in Moorland on standby.

Earlier: TWO Bundaberg Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to reports of a structure fire north of Bundaberg.

It's believed the fire is in the Moorland area.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they had a crew at a private residence in Moorland on standby.

She said they were called to reports of a house fire at 5.29pm.