UPDATE: QFES warns of smoke danger after Lower Wonga blaze

UPDATE: 2:43pm

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service have warned of potential smoke-related dangers after a grass fire broke out at Lower Wonga earlier today.

Multiple crews contained the blaze at Sexton Road and the Wide Bay Highway after it started at approximately 12:21pm, but smoke continues to "affect the surrounding areas”.

"Residents are advised to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition,” a QFES Media statement said.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions as smoke can decrease visibility on the roads. If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

EARLIER

BREAKING 12:45pm

EMERGENCY crews have mostly contained a grass fire which sparked at Lower Wonga, about 24 kilometres from Gympie, earlier this afternoon.

An officer from the Gympie Fire Station said "quite a few crews” were on the scene and had the fire "just about under control” at 12:45pm, after initial reports came through at 12:21pm.

The initial reports said the fire was located on Lower Wonga Hall Road.

The officer said the fire had jumped the road nearby the hall.

LATE NIGHT FIRE AT KINGAORY

QFES crews were also kept busy buy a grass fire burning at Kingaroy last night.

A QFES Media release said the fire was "under control” at 11:20pm, but backburning operations would be conducted throughout the evening .

"There is no threat to property at this time, (but) smoke may affect the surrounding area,” the release said.

"Residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”