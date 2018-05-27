UPDATE: Poor reception hampers crash effort

QUICK RESPONSE: Emergency crews are now returning from the scene of a vehicle crash which injured two women, near Kilkivan, earlier this afternoon.

POOR phone and radio reception hampered rescue crews as they tried to report on the crash they attended at Rossmore Rd, Kilkivan earlier this afternoon.

Police said they had yet to receive some details because officers were still on the scene or on their way back and still in a poor reception area.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported transporting two women, 30 and 18 to Gympie Hospital from the scene, believed to be about 12km in from the Wide Bay Highway.

Their conditions were described as stable.

The crash occurred just before 2.30pm and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the QFES crew left the scene at 3.46pm

EARLIER:

POLICE, ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are on their way to a crash in Rossmore Rd, Kilkivan.

No further details about the seriousness of the crash or how many people are involved are available at this time.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said more would be known when police, fire or ambulance officers reach the scene.

