UPDATE: Police were after speedster when crash happened

A Kilkivan police car was involved in a minor crash on the Wide Bay Hwy on Friday. Contributed

UPDATE 3.30pm:

GYMPIE police were trying to pursue a speeding car when they collided with another car at Kilkivan on Friday evening, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

Traffic police from Gympie were performing radar duties when they detected a speeding vehicle on the Wide Bay Hwy near the Schollick Rd intersection at 5.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

Pulling over, slowing and activating the lights, the police car began to do a U-turn and was clipped by a Toyota Landcruiser towing a trailer.

The police car was undriveable from the front end damage, but no-one was physically injured.

The Road Policing Command Significant Event Review Panel is investigating, police media said.

EARLIER:

POLICE are investigating a crash between a Kilkivan police car and Landcruiser on the Burnett Hwy on Friday evening.

The Holden Commodore police car and a Toyota Landcruiser collided about 6pm at Oakview between Kilkivan and Lower Wonga, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

Damage to the police car looks minor, but details could not be confirmed while the incident is still under investigation, she said.

No charges had been made, she said.