UPDATE: Police still looking for man after armed robbery

LOOK OUT: Police urge anyone who sees the white Holden Commodore or Gympie man Luke Watts to contact police immediately.

LOOK OUT: Police urge anyone who sees the white Holden Commodore or Gympie man Luke Watts to contact police immediately.

POLICE have revealed they are still on the hunt for a 35-year-old Gympie man who is wanted for questioning over an armed robbery last Sunday night.

Queensland Police Service media sources said Luke Watts, the man identified as someone who may be able to assist with the investigation, was still outstanding as off this morning.

Police have identified Luke Watts, 35, as someone who may be able to assist with the investigation. Photo: Police Media

“The response from the community has been well received and has led to a number of addresses of interest,” a police spokeswoman said.

“The man remains outstanding and is still believed to be able to assist police in the investigation into the armed robbery on Sunday night.

“Police from the Gympie CIB/CPIU, General Duties and Tactical Crime Squad have been involved in the investigation.

“There is a high probability that he is armed and should not be approached.”

The spokeswoman said Mr Watts was most recently sighted “in the Gympie area” at about 9.30am Tuesday morning.

If you have seen this white Holden Commodore with registration plates 431-ZOW, contact with police. Photo: Police Media

Police say a man produced a firearm and stole a vehicle on Everson Road in Gympie just before midnight on April 26.

Anyone who knows where Mr Watts may be or has seen a white Holden Commodore with registration plates 431-ZOW is asked to make contact with police.