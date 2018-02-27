UPDATE: Missing girls found safe and well

Samara Hadley and Imogen Steer Contributed

UPDATE: 4pm

QUEENSLAND Police have found the two missing Hervey Bay girls and they are safe and well.

A police tweet read " Located safe and well - 2 teenage girls missing in Hervey Bay have been located. Thanks everyone for your assistance!"

UPDATE 12.30pm:

POLICE have released the details of a car two missing Hervey Bay teenagers may be travelling in with two men.

Imogen Steer and Samara Hadley, both aged 14, were last seen near the marina in Urangan at around 11pm on Sunday night and have not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for their welfare due to their age and that they may be in the company of two men who are travelling in a white 2003 Holden Commodore with QLD registration 639XSQ.

The missing girls may be travelling with two men in a white 2003 Holden Commodore with QLD registration 639XSQ (similar to the one pictured).

One girl is described as Caucasian in appearance with blonde hair, blue eyes (pictured) and was last seen wearing a black and white playsuit, black Adidas shoes and a khaki jacket.

The second girl (also pictured) is described as around 100cm tall with fair skin and blonde shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing denim shorts.

Anyone who may have seen the girls or know their whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

UPDATE Tuesday 7.30am:

AS THE hours go by, distraught mother Peta Steer is getting more convinced her teenage daughter is far from home and not safe.

With little to no sleep, Mrs Steer said it has been a harrowing two nights trying to find her 14-year-old daughter Imogen, who left her home in Hervey Bay on Sunday afternoon to meet friends at the beach but who was later seen in a car with two Gympie men.

Now it has been almost 40 hours since Imogen and her friend Samara Hadley, also 14, have been home.

"I just want answers - I don't know where my child is," Mrs Steer said of her youngest daughter.

"I don't think she's safe."

MISSING TEENS: Samara Hadley and Imogen Steer

The two girls, who are without money or phones, were reportedly seen in a car with two men from Gympie, aged between 19 and 22, on Sunday evening.

A Gympie police spokesman said enquiries were made at a number of Gympie residents last night in relation to the missing girls, but there was no evidence of their whereabouts.

The mother of three said her daughter, who had a history of separation anxiety, would be terrified that she couldn't contact her.

"She's an innocent little girl," she said.

"It'd be killing her - she'd be panicking."

Mrs Steer said she had an unconfirmed report that the two girls were seen at Tewantin near Noosa late last night, while another report suggests the girls were seen on Noosa-Cooroy Rd last night at about 9.10pm.

Gympie police said this morning, the search was ongoing and all police jurisdictions around the state were aware of the missing girls.

Imgoen Steer as an 11-year-old with her parents David and Peta Steer and siblings Ashleigh and Tristan.

MONDAY 3pm:

TWO 14-year-old girls who are missing from Hervey Bay were possibly heading towards Gympie, a desperate mother has said.

Imogen Steer Samara Hadley who are listed as missing persons, were last seen yesterday at 3pm in Hervey Bay.

The girls, who are without money or mobile phones, went to meet friends but did not return by 5.30pm when they were asked to.

Samara Hadley

Imogen's mother Peta Steer said her daughter and her friend had not returned home overnight and were seen in a car with two men possibly from Gympie.

"This is way out of Imogen's league," Mrs Steer said.

More information as it comes to hand.

MISSING: Samara Hadley and Imogen Steer were last seen in Hervey Bay on Sunday afternoon.