Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash at Anderleigh Rd, Kia Ora, on Thursday morning.
Breaking

UPDATE: Police release details on Kia Ora fatal

Arthur Gorrie
by
31st Jan 2019 8:18 AM

UPDATE 11am:

A RESIDENT on an early morning walk made the distressing discovery of a body in tall grass alongside Anderleigh Rd at Kia Ora early this morning.

EARLIER Wednesday 7.30am

MOTORCYCLIST is dead after a crash early this morning in Anderleigh Rd near Kia Ora.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene at about 5.40am after what was described as a single vehicle motorcycle crash.

Although the rider's injuries were at first described as critical, ambulance and police later said this was not now the case.

LOST LEGENDS: The Gympie region said farewell to some much loved, amazing people last year

FATALITY: Police investigate this morning's fatal single-vehicle motorcycle crash at Kia Ora.
The crash resulted in the motorcycle being hidden by long grass at the roadside.

Forensic crash investigators are on their way to the scene from the Sunshine Coast, a police spokesman said.

No more information is available at this time.

Police are on the scene of a terrible motorbike crash at Kia Ora
