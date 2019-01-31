UPDATE: Police release details on Kia Ora fatal

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash at Anderleigh Rd, Kia Ora, on Thursday morning.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash at Anderleigh Rd, Kia Ora, on Thursday morning. Philippe Coquerand

UPDATE 11am:

A RESIDENT on an early morning walk made the distressing discovery of a body in tall grass alongside Anderleigh Rd at Kia Ora early this morning.

EARLIER Wednesday 7.30am

MOTORCYCLIST is dead after a crash early this morning in Anderleigh Rd near Kia Ora.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene at about 5.40am after what was described as a single vehicle motorcycle crash.

Although the rider's injuries were at first described as critical, ambulance and police later said this was not now the case.

FATALITY: Police investigate this morning's fatal single-vehicle motorcycle crash at Kia Ora. Frances Klein

The crash resulted in the motorcycle being hidden by long grass at the roadside.

Forensic crash investigators are on their way to the scene from the Sunshine Coast, a police spokesman said.

No more information is available at this time.