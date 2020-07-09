Menu
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue. FILE PHOTO
UPDATE: Police making inquiries after Tiaro ‘assault’

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
9th Jul 2020 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12pm

POLICE say they are making inquiries into an incident which left a man with serious head injuries at Tiaro last night.

Ambulance reports released this morning described the incident as an alleged assault, and that a man had been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious condition as a result.

But a Queensland Police spokeswoman said there had been no official complaint of an assault made to police as yet.

The spokeswoman said police were making further inquiries today “to determine what happened”.

EARLIER

A MAN has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital overnight after an alleged assault at Tiaro left him with severe head and facial injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service media sources said paramedics were called to a scene off Van Doorn Road at 10.43pm in response to an “alleged assault”.

The alleged victim, reported to be a male, was first taken to Maryborough Hospital but later airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

QAS listed his condition as serious and specified he had suffered injuries to his head and facial area.

Further details on the alleged assault are not yet known.

More to come.

