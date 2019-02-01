UPDATE: Police look for dash cam footage from Kia Ora crash

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash at Anderleigh Rd, Kia Ora, on Thursday morning.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash at Anderleigh Rd, Kia Ora, on Thursday morning. Philippe Coquerand

UPDATE Friday 8:30am: The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating a single vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred yesterday morning.

At 5.30am police were called to the crash scene on Anderleigh Road Kia Ora.

A 41-year-old male rider had lost control of his motorbike and was found dead at the scene, police confirmed.

Gympie fatal crash victim's body discovered by morning walker

Police are appealing for any witnesses or motorist with dash cam vision, who were in the area at the time to please contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900214948

EARLIER Thursday 11am:

A RESIDENT on an early morning walk made the distressing discovery of a body in tall grass alongside Anderleigh Rd at Kia Ora early this morning.

MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

EARLIER Wednesday 7.30am

MOTORCYCLIST is dead after a crash early this morning in Anderleigh Rd near Kia Ora.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene at about 5.40am after what was described as a single vehicle motorcycle crash.

Although the rider's injuries were at first described as critical, ambulance and police later said this was not now the case.

LOST LEGENDS: The Gympie region said farewell to some much loved, amazing people last year

FATALITY: Police investigate this morning's fatal single-vehicle motorcycle crash at Kia Ora. Frances Klein

The crash resulted in the motorcycle being hidden by long grass at the roadside.

Forensic crash investigators are on their way to the scene from the Sunshine Coast, a police spokesman said.

No more information is available at this time.