Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A body was found in front of the Rainbow Beach life-saving tower (pictured) this morning.
A body was found in front of the Rainbow Beach life-saving tower (pictured) this morning.
News

UPDATE: Police know identity of body found at Rainbow Beach

Frances Klein
1st Feb 2021 2:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 2pm:

POLICE are continuing investiagtions today after a body was found washed up at Rainbow Beach early this morning.

Police have identified the person and have confirmed the body was that of a man but have not specified an age.

GYMPIE NEWS: Dead waterfall hiker identified as Gympie teacher

LifeFlight has been stood down after searching the waters nearby the main patrol beach, where the body was found in front of the lifesaving tower at 5.30am.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and are yet to determine a cause, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

The beach is open to the public, she said.

EARLIER 10.40am:

THE body of a man was found washed up on Rainbow Beach this morning, police have confirmed.

The body was found at 5.30am in front of the surf lifesaving tower on the main patrol beach, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

DON’T MISS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

A search of the water from the air is being conducted by LifeFlight, she said, while police officers and detectives remain on the scene.

More information as it comes to hand.

More Stories

cooloola coast dead body found gympie police gympie region police investigation rainbow beach
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dog f***-wit’: Man’s vile tirade of text’s to ex

        Premium Content ‘Dog f***-wit’: Man’s vile tirade of text’s to ex

        News A man breached a DVO with sickening texts to his ex - almost landing him in jail.

        ‘Shouldn’t have happened’: Deputy Premier on youth crime

        Premium Content ‘Shouldn’t have happened’: Deputy Premier on youth crime

        Politics Deputy Premier admits ‘failings’ in approach to youth crime

        Jacinta Price Australia Day piece adds nothing to debate

        Premium Content Jacinta Price Australia Day piece adds nothing to debate

        News LETTER: It is either an accidental, or worse, deliberate attempt to sabotage the...

        The 46 people facing Gympie court today

        Premium Content The 46 people facing Gympie court today

        News The full list of people facing Gympie Magistrates Court on various charges today:...