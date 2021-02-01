UPDATE: Police know identity of body found at Rainbow Beach

A body was found in front of the Rainbow Beach life-saving tower (pictured) this morning.

UPDATE 2pm:

POLICE are continuing investiagtions today after a body was found washed up at Rainbow Beach early this morning.

Police have identified the person and have confirmed the body was that of a man but have not specified an age.

LifeFlight has been stood down after searching the waters nearby the main patrol beach, where the body was found in front of the lifesaving tower at 5.30am.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and are yet to determine a cause, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

The beach is open to the public, she said.

EARLIER 10.40am:

THE body of a man was found washed up on Rainbow Beach this morning, police have confirmed.

The body was found at 5.30am in front of the surf lifesaving tower on the main patrol beach, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

A search of the water from the air is being conducted by LifeFlight, she said, while police officers and detectives remain on the scene.

More information as it comes to hand.