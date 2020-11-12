Menu
A young man is in a serious condition after an alleged wounding in Gympie last night.
News

UPDATE: Police investigating alleged stabbing in Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
12th Nov 2020 10:56 AM
UPDATE

POLICE are investigating an alleged stabbing in Gympie last night, which caused one young man to be rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

Paramedics were called to a private Gympie address at around 11.55pm, where they found a male aged in his 20s in need of immediate treatment.

The man was taken to Gympie Hospital with a chest wound and his condition was listed as serious, according to Queensland Ambulance Service media sources.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman this morning confirmed two groupws were involved in “an altercation” on Harkins Rd last night.

The spokesman said one person produced a knife and stabbed another in the sternum.

No charges have been laid as yet and investiagtions into the incident are continuing.

EARLIER

A YOUNG man is in a serious condition after sustaining a severe injury in an alleged wounding late last night.

A male teenager was also taken to Gympie Hospital with a shoulder injury, but the teen was in a stable condition.

