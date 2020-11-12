UPDATE: Police investigating alleged stabbing in Gympie

A young man is in a serious condition after an alleged wounding in Gympie last night.

UPDATE

POLICE are investigating an alleged stabbing in Gympie last night, which caused one young man to be rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

Paramedics were called to a private Gympie address at around 11.55pm, where they found a male aged in his 20s in need of immediate treatment.

The man was taken to Gympie Hospital with a chest wound and his condition was listed as serious, according to Queensland Ambulance Service media sources.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman this morning confirmed two groupws were involved in “an altercation” on Harkins Rd last night.

The spokesman said one person produced a knife and stabbed another in the sternum.

No charges have been laid as yet and investiagtions into the incident are continuing.

EARLIER

EARLIER

A male teenager was also taken to Gympie Hospital with a shoulder injury, but the teen was in a stable condition.