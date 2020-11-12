UPDATE: Police investigating alleged stabbing in Gympie
POLICE are investigating an alleged stabbing in Gympie last night, which caused one young man to be rushed to hospital in a serious condition.
Paramedics were called to a private Gympie address at around 11.55pm, where they found a male aged in his 20s in need of immediate treatment.
The man was taken to Gympie Hospital with a chest wound and his condition was listed as serious, according to Queensland Ambulance Service media sources.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman this morning confirmed two groupws were involved in “an altercation” on Harkins Rd last night.
The spokesman said one person produced a knife and stabbed another in the sternum.
No charges have been laid as yet and investiagtions into the incident are continuing.
A YOUNG man is in a serious condition after sustaining a severe injury in an alleged wounding late last night.
A male teenager was also taken to Gympie Hospital with a shoulder injury, but the teen was in a stable condition.