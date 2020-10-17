Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein
The scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein
News

UPDATE: Police investigating after man flees Bruce Hwy crash

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
17th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating one of two crashes on the Bruce Highway at Kybong last night, one of which reportedly involved a man fleeing the scene of a serious wreck.

READ MORE: Man flees crash site after car totalled on highway

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein
The scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein

Reports emerged after 10pm last night that a man had reportedly fled the scene of a serious crash on the Bruce Highway near Kybong, while another person remained behind.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said today that investigations into that crash, believed to have involved one vehicle, were ongoing, and it was believed the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene following the accident.

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein
The scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein

The Queensland Ambulance Service this morning revealed there had been two incidents on the Bruce Highway at Kybong last night, one a single-vehicle crash and the other a two-vehicle crash.

QAS reported a male patient was taken to Gympie Hospital with neck and back pain in a stable condition following the single-vehicle crash, while another man was transported to the same hospital, also in a stable condition, with a head injury following a two-vehicle crash on the highway at 10.19pm.

The police spokesman said the two crashes were unrelated.

bruce highway crash emergency services gympie crashes gympie news gympie region queensland police
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We are pretty damn proud of you mate, you deserve it’

        Premium Content ‘We are pretty damn proud of you mate, you deserve it’

        News ON YA CROSSY! Gympie dad Adam Cross presented with prestigious state award

        UPDATE: Paraglider airlifted after 10m Cooloola Coast fall

        Premium Content UPDATE: Paraglider airlifted after 10m Cooloola Coast fall

        News Paramedics and a rescue chopper were called to the Cooloola Coast after reports a...

        Rugby’s pests, silent assassins: 13 to watch in Coast finals

        Premium Content Rugby’s pests, silent assassins: 13 to watch in Coast finals

        Rugby Union Coast’s rugby union season has finally reached its pointy end

        Brain tumour forces Coast woman to sell house, car

        Premium Content Brain tumour forces Coast woman to sell house, car

        News Faith Wild is once again 'dancing' with cancer