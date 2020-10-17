UPDATE: Police investigating after man flees Bruce Hwy crash

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein

POLICE are investigating one of two crashes on the Bruce Highway at Kybong last night, one of which reportedly involved a man fleeing the scene of a serious wreck.

Reports emerged after 10pm last night that a man had reportedly fled the scene of a serious crash on the Bruce Highway near Kybong, while another person remained behind.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said today that investigations into that crash, believed to have involved one vehicle, were ongoing, and it was believed the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene following the accident.

The Queensland Ambulance Service this morning revealed there had been two incidents on the Bruce Highway at Kybong last night, one a single-vehicle crash and the other a two-vehicle crash.

QAS reported a male patient was taken to Gympie Hospital with neck and back pain in a stable condition following the single-vehicle crash, while another man was transported to the same hospital, also in a stable condition, with a head injury following a two-vehicle crash on the highway at 10.19pm.

The police spokesman said the two crashes were unrelated.