UPDATE: Police have 'rough idea' about human remains

POLICE are getting closer to identifying the human remains found near the Mary River in Gympie three weeks ago.

A police media spokesman said while nothing could be confirmed about the circumstances surrounding the grisly discovery, they had a 'rough idea of the identity' of the remains and believed the death to be non-suspicious.

Police were alerted to the skeletal remains on June 25 when they were found by a council worker in a bushy area between the Bruce Highway and the Mary River just south of the Normanby Bridge exit on the highway.

A guarded crime scene was established around the small amount of scrub where the badly decomposed body was found and where a forensic team spent at least two days investigating.

While the unanswered questions sparked a lot of interest in the Gympie community, the process of formally identifying and informing the next of kin could be a long procedure that could take months, a police spokesman said.

The police could not comment on how old the remains were or on any links to any missing persons in the area.

