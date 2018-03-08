Menu
Police have confirmed the body of a person found in a crashed car near Goomeri this afternoon is that of a man.
Breaking

Police confirm body found in car is that of a man

scott kovacevic
by
8th Mar 2018 4:48 PM | Updated: 5:01 PM

UPDATE:

QUEENSLAND Police Media has confirmed that the body of a man has been discovered in a car believed to have been in a single vehicle crash near Goomeri on Monday.

They said the car was found about 300m east of the Kinbombi Rd turn off on the Wide Bay Highway just before 3pm today.

While investigations continue, they said it is too early to draw any conclusions or connections between the body and the search for a Kilkivan man missing since Sunday.

The 54-year-old Kilkivan man Frank Rump was last seen around 6am on Sunday at a residence on Bridge St.

Police and family have held concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He was last seen driving a 2000 model Holden Commodore.

UPDATE 3.50PM: EMERGENCY services have confirmed that the body of a person has been found in a car near Goomeri.

The car on the side of the Wide Bay Highway is believed to have been in the same location since Monday, an ambulance spokesman said.

The car is on the side of the road near the Kinbombi Rd turn off on the Wide Bay Highway.

MOre details on the car and the person found inside are unknown at this stage.

EARLIER 3.30PM: EMERGENCY services are on their way to what appears to be one serious crash at Goomeri, and another rollover at North Deep Creek.

Police have just arrived on the scene of a single vehicle crash at the Kinbombi Rd turnoff from the Wide Bay Highway, which was reported at 3pm.

Ten minutes later, Gympie services responded to another single car crash on Sandy Creek Rd at North Deep Creek.

 

A woman has suffered minor injuries in a crash at North Deep Creek.
A woman has suffered minor injuries in a crash at North Deep Creek. Renee Albrecht

A police spokesman said a woman had suffered minor lacerations in the accident.

More details as they become available.

