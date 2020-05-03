Menu
A Gympie man will face a Hervey Bay court this week after being taken into custody in relation to an alleged armed robbery.
UPDATE: Police catch Gympie man after armed robbery hunt

JOSH PRESTON
joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
3rd May 2020 9:47 PM
POLICE have charged a 35-year-old Gympie man in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Gympie last Sunday.

QPS media sources reported the man was apprehended in Hervey Bay “without incident” at about 1.30pm on Saturday, after detectives attended a commercial property on Boat Harbour Drive.

The man was charged with two counts each of armed robbery and serious assault on a police officer, and one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug utensils, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, entering premises and commit indictable offence and going armed to cause fear.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on May 5.

Police thanked the public “for their overwhelming response”, saying information on the case had been provided through Crime Stoppers, Policelink and at the Gympie Police Station.

