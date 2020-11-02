Menu
The Bruce Highway remains closed after a serious crash north of Rockhampton. Picture: istock
Breaking

UPDATE: Man dead after horrific semi-trailer collision

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 7:50 AM
Update: A man died this morning in a crash involving a truck and a car about 10km north of Marlborough, police said.

A sedan collided head-on with a semi-trailer just after 1am.

The sedan's driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the truck driver was not seriously injured.

The highway will remain closed for the time being.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

Police urge anyone with further information to call Policelink on 131 444.

7.50am: THE BRUCE Highway is closed and a person is feared dead after a car and truck collided this morning north of Rockhampton.

Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle and truck crash at 1.14am on Saint Lawrence Rd at Ogmore, about 10km north of Marlborough.

The crash sparked a small fire that was extinguished by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at 2.12am.

A man in his 20s was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury.

Critical care paramedics assessed a second person for critical injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit was on scene and described the crash as "quite serious".

The Bruce Highway remains closed, with traffic being diverted via Marlborough-Serena Rd.

