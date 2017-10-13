Update: Perrett declines invitation to join Katter Party

Tony Perrett has been invited to join the Katter Party after crossing the floor to vote with them on gun laws this week.

"I WILL not be joining the Katter Australia Party," was Gympie MP Tony Perrett's blunt response to a cheeky invitation issued this afternoon by the KAP.

Mr Perrett was invited on board after crossing the floor "to stand up for law-abiding gun owners” in Parliament on Wednesday night.

"It's exactly this sort of common sense and courage that KAP encourages in its Members of Parliament,” a KAP spokesman said.

"KAP tried to stop Labor's draconian gun restrictions from being introduced in Queensland on Wednesday night, but the LNP supported Labor to let them through,” the spokesman said.

"The LNP's Member for Gympie Tony Perrett was the only major party politician to show any respect for rural and regional Queensland. He crossed the floor to vote with KAP.

"We want Tony to know that our door is open,” KAP State Leader Robbie Katter said.

"We would welcome him to KAP.

"He showed great courage and proved that he is willing to put his electorate's interests ahead of party politics. That's exactly what KAP is about. With Tony on our team, we could achieve even more for rural and regional Queensland.”

KAP's Member for Dalrymple, Shane Knuth, said he and Robbie Katter had voted differently to one another on issues where their constituents had different needs. "When you're part of KAP you can vote according to your conscience as long as it's in the best interest of your electorate.”

In crossing the floor, Mr Perrett had to resign as the LNP's deputy whip.