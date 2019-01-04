Menu
COOLOOLA CRASH: Paramedics are at the scene of a two vehicle car crash on Investigator Avenue.
News

UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital, 3 others escape injury

Philippe Coquerand
by
4th Jan 2019 10:01 AM
UPDATE 2PM: THE Queensland Ambulance Service transported one patient to the Gympie Hospital after a two-vehicle car crash at Cooloola Cove.

The crash occurred on Investigator Avenue at 9:23am with four people involved.

The patient was in a stable condition with chest injuries.

Three other patients were assessed but did not require transport to hospital.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS rushed to a two vehicle crash on the Cooloola Coast just after 9:20am.

It is believed four people were in the two cars when the crash occurred on Investigator Avenue at Cooloola Cove.

Two people are being treated for injuries, with the conditions of the other two still yet unknown.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics are still at the scene, working to treat those injured.

"One patient has minor chest injuries and the other patient is being treated for spinal pain,” the spokeswoman said.

The patients will be transported to hospital shortly.

