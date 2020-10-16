UPDATE: Paraglider airlifted after 10m Cooloola Coast fall

FINAL UPDATE

The man who fell 10 metres in a paragliding accident on the Cooloola Coast late this morning has been airlifted to hospital.

“One patient has been airlifted in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital following earlier paragliding incident at Cooloola,” Queensland Ambulance Service sources said.

The man had suspected shoulder, neck, chest and back injuries stemming from the incident.

EARLIER

UPDATE: A rescue helicopter has been tasked for the patient who has suspected shoulder, neck, chest and back injuries following a paragliding accident on the Cooloola Coast.

12:10pm

Paramedics are treating a man for back injuries after he fell 10 metres in a paragliding incident on the Cooloola Coast this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one ambulance crew was called to the Cooloola Great Walk at 11:22 this morning after when a male patient was injured in a paragliding accident.

The spokesperson said it appeared the man had fallen 10 metres, and he was being treated for back injuries and shoulder pain.

The patient is in a stable condition.

More to follow.