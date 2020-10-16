Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ rescue helicopter file photo.
RACQ rescue helicopter file photo.
News

UPDATE: Paraglider airlifted after 10m Cooloola Coast fall

JOSH PRESTON
Maddie Manwaring
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com,
16th Oct 2020 3:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FINAL UPDATE

The man who fell 10 metres in a paragliding accident on the Cooloola Coast late this morning has been airlifted to hospital.

“One patient has been airlifted in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital following earlier paragliding incident at Cooloola,” Queensland Ambulance Service sources said.

The man had suspected shoulder, neck, chest and back injuries stemming from the incident.

EARLIER

UPDATE: A rescue helicopter has been tasked for the patient who has suspected shoulder, neck, chest and back injuries following a paragliding accident on the Cooloola Coast.

12:10pm

Paramedics are treating a man for back injuries after he fell 10 metres in a paragliding incident on the Cooloola Coast this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one ambulance crew was called to the Cooloola Great Walk at 11:22 this morning after when a male patient was injured in a paragliding accident.

The spokesperson said it appeared the man had fallen 10 metres, and he was being treated for back injuries and shoulder pain.

The patient is in a stable condition.

More to follow.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brain tumour forces Coast woman to sell house, car

        Premium Content Brain tumour forces Coast woman to sell house, car

        News Despite her resilience, a second diagnosis has forced a Coast woman to leave her thriving business and sell her home and car.

        Formals, aged care: More freedom as COVID restrictions ease

        Premium Content Formals, aged care: More freedom as COVID restrictions ease

        Education Students will now be able to dance at their school formals

        Full list of pre-polling booth locations in QLD

        Full list of pre-polling booth locations in QLD

        News The ECQ has revealed they are expecting more electors to vote early

        Labor debate no-shows reveal reasons for absence

        Premium Content Labor debate no-shows reveal reasons for absence

        Politics Labor candidates missing in action reveal reasons for their absence