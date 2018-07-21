UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after motorbike crash

EMERGENCY crews are on their way to a single motorbike crash in Kilkivan.

UPDATE 9:30pm: A QAS spokeswoman said a man was transported to the Gympie Hospital after a motorbike crash in Kilkivan on Saturday afternoon.

"It was a single vehicle crash involving one person,” the spokeswoman said.

"He was transported to the Gympie hospital in a stable condition.”

It's not yet known what injuries were sustained in the crash.

Queensland Police are continuing to investigate.

UPDATE 5:40pm: Emergency crews remain on scene after a single motorbike crash in Kilkivan.

The crash occurred about 4pm on Tansey and Thomas Rd.

Both the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service and the Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene.

More information to come.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are on their way to a single motorbike crash in the South Burnett region.

The crash occurred about 4pm on Tansey and Thomas Rd in Kilkivan.

More information to come.