UPDATE: One person injured in Gympie region crash

UPDATE 5:22pm

ONE of two people involved in this afternoon's single vehicle crash on Tin Can Bay Road has been injured and may require hospital transport.

Paramedics arrived on scene and assessed both patients after initial reports of the accident came through at 4:46pm.

A QAS Media spokeswoman said crews were still examining one of the patients for torso and back pain.

Police crews were also in transit to the scene to assess the incident.

BREAKING 4:55pm

PARAMEDICS are en route to a reported single vehicle rollover on Tin Can Bay Road at Toolara Forest.

Initial reports of the accident came through at 4:46pm and indicated it may have occurred approximately three kilometres from Coondoo bridge.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.