UPDATE: One person has died following a horrific crash in CQ

10.45AM: Lanes have now been reduced following what is believed to be a fatal crash near Longreach this morning.

Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised the Cramsie Muttaburra road outside of Longreach has lanes reduced with traffic control at site due to the crash, involving a truck and a car.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating.

9.45AM: It is understood one person has died following a horrific crash between a truck and a car near Longreach this morning.

At 6am, paramedics were called to the scene of a truck and vehicle crash on Cramsie Muttaburra Rd.

Paramedics were on scene assessing one person, reported to be in a critical condition. It is understood they have since died.

Department of Transport and Main Roads has also advised the Cramsie Muttaburra Rd is still closed due to the crash.

7.50AM: One person is in a critical condition following a truck and vehicle crash near Longreach this morning.

