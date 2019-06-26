UPDATE: One in hospital after late arvo Kandanga crash

UPDATE

THE Queensland Ambulance twitter account confirmed one patient was taken to Gympie Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Kandanga Imbil and Woodhill Roads at around 5.40pm this afternoon.

QAS listed the patient's condition as stable.

EARLIER

BREAKING 6pm

EMERGENCY service crews are en route to an apparent single vehicle crash at Kandanga this evening.

Paramedics and fire crews both stated they were en route to the scene, reportedly one kilometre south of the Kandanga Imbil Rd-Woodhill Rd intersection.

Early reports suggest the car may have struck a tree.

It's unclear how many were travelling in the car, or the extent of injuries suffered.