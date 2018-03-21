Update on son of footy coach killed in head-on collision
A BOY who was airlifted and fighting for his life in a Brisbane Hospital following the horror crash at Booubyjan last weekend is tonight listed as "stable”.
A spokesman for the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital said 12-year-old Bailey Cole, who received multiple fractures including a fractured skull, a ruptured spleen and substantial lung damage in the crash that killed his father, was in a stable condition in ICU.
Bailey's father Andrew Cole died in the high speed, head-on collision, which occurred on the Burnett Highway near Booubyjan on Saturday.
A Gofundme page has been set up to help the family at www.gofundme/5a84t3s
AMAMOOR CRASH UPDATE
A WOMAN in her 20s was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury after a single vehicle crash on Amamoor Creek and Amamoor Dagun Roads on Tuesday night.
The woman was initially trapped in her vehicle after the accident which occurred just after midnight. She was freed by the officers from the QFES.