Update on son of footy coach killed in head-on collision

TRAGEDY: Andrew Cole, who was killed in a car crash on the weekend north west of Gympie, coached the Murgon Mustangs Junior Rugby League U14 team.

TRAGEDY: Andrew Cole, who was killed in a car crash on the weekend north west of Gympie, coached the Murgon Mustangs Junior Rugby League U14 team. Contributed

A BOY who was airlifted and fighting for his life in a Brisbane Hospital following the horror crash at Booubyjan last weekend is tonight listed as "stable”.

A spokesman for the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital said 12-year-old Bailey Cole, who received multiple fractures including a fractured skull, a ruptured spleen and substantial lung damage in the crash that killed his father, was in a stable condition in ICU.

Bailey's father Andrew Cole died in the high speed, head-on collision, which occurred on the Burnett Highway near Booubyjan on Saturday.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help the family at www.gofundme/5a84t3s

Andrew Cole was taken tragically in a crash north of Goomeri on Saturday. Contributed

AMAMOOR CRASH UPDATE

A WOMAN in her 20s was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury after a single vehicle crash on Amamoor Creek and Amamoor Dagun Roads on Tuesday night.

The woman was initially trapped in her vehicle after the accident which occurred just after midnight. She was freed by the officers from the QFES.